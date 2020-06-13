UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chief Minister Expresses Sorrow Over Death Of Dr Mazhar Mehmood

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sat 13th June 2020 | 08:21 PM

Chief Minister expresses sorrow over death of Dr Mazhar Mehmood

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar expressed deep grief over the sad demise of renowned scholar Dr Mazher Mehmood Shirani

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar expressed deep grief over the sad demise of renowned scholar Dr Mazher Mehmood Shirani.

In his condolence message on Saturday, Usman Buzdar prayed that may Allah, The Almighty, rest thedeparted sold in peace and grant courage and strength to the bereaved family to bear this irreparableloss with equanimity.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Punjab May Family Usman Buzdar Sad

Recent Stories

PM says targeted lockdown will be imposed in more ..

14 minutes ago

ADM installs new coolers, benches, tables in parks ..

53 minutes ago

DLD reduces real estate registration procedures to ..

54 minutes ago

RTA completes 80 digital, 4th Industrial Revolutio ..

1 hour ago

Widow received a controversial call about her husb ..

2 minutes ago

Coronavirus claims nine lives in Sialkot

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.