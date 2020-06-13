Chief Minister expresses sorrow over death of Dr Mazhar Mehmood

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar expressed deep grief over the sad demise of renowned scholar Dr Mazher Mehmood Shirani.

In his condolence message on Saturday, Usman Buzdar prayed that may Allah, The Almighty, rest thedeparted sold in peace and grant courage and strength to the bereaved family to bear this irreparableloss with equanimity.