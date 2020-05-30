UrduPoint.com
Chief Minister Expresses Sorrow Over Deaths In Roof Collapse

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sat 30th May 2020 | 08:40 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar expressed a deep sense of sorrow over the death of three members of a family in roof collapse in Tandlianwala, Faisalabad.

The chief minister extended heartfelt sympathies and condoled with the bereaved family.

He directed to provide the best treatment facilities to the injured and sought a report from thecommissioner Faisalabad.

