Chief Minister Expresses Sorrow Over Labourers' Death
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Wed 06th May 2020 | 12:36 AM
Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar expressed a deep sense of sorrow over the death of labourers in a building collapse in Rawalpindi
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar expressed a deep sense of sorrow over the death of labourers in a building collapse in Rawalpindi.
The CM extended sympathies to the bereaved families and sought a report from thecommissioner Rawalpindi.