Chief Minister expresses sorrow over labourers' death

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar expressed a deep sense of sorrow over the death of labourers in a building collapse in Rawalpindi.

The CM extended sympathies to the bereaved families and sought a report from thecommissioner Rawalpindi.