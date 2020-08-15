UrduPoint.com
Chief Minister Expresses Sorrow Over Loss Of Lives In Accident

Sat 15th August 2020 | 07:05 PM

Chief Minister expresses sorrow over loss of lives in accident

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Budar Saturday expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the loss of precious human lives in an accident taking place on the Motorway near Samundari

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Budar Saturday expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the loss of precious human lives in an accident taking place on the Motorway near Samundari.

He extended his heartfelt sympathies and condoled with the bereaved family members. He directed the health authorities to provide the best medical facilities to the injured.

Usman Buzdar also sought a report form the administration about the accident.

More Stories From Pakistan

