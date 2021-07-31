UrduPoint.com

Chief Minister Expresses Sorrow Over Loss Of Human Lives

Muhammad Irfan 56 seconds ago Sat 31st July 2021 | 08:38 PM

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed deep sense of sorrow and grief over the loss of precious human lives in an incident of fire in a passenger van near Rajanpur

The Chief Minister sought a report from commissioner and Regional Police Officer (RPO) Dera Ghazi Khan and directed to probe into the incident.

He said that a comprehensive report should be submitted to the CM's office. He extended heartfelt sympathies and condolence with the bereaved families and directed the administration to provide the best medical facilities to the injured.

