Chief Minister Expresses Sorrow Over Tragic Bisham Road Accident
Muhammad Irfan Published June 11, 2024 | 03:50 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2024) Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sardar Ali Amin Gandapur, has expressed deep sorrow and grief over the tragic road accident in Bisham, Shangla District, which claimed the lives of six family members.
In a statement, he extended heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family, praying for the departed souls to rest in peace and for the family to have the strength to bear this irreparable loss. He assured the grieving family of his full support during this difficult time.
At least six persons were killed, and three others sustained injuries when a jeep plunged into a deep ravine in the Bisham area of Shangla.
