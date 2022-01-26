UrduPoint.com

Chief Minister Extends Good Wishes On Start Of PSL 7th Edition

Muhammad Irfan Published January 26, 2022 | 06:23 PM

Chief Minister extends good wishes on start of PSL 7th edition

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has congratulated the nation on the start of Pakistan Super League's 7th edition and extended good wishes to all teams.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the CM extended congratulations to the Pakistan Cricket board, and local and foreign players for the contribution.

"The Pakistanis are excited to watch matches and it is hoped that the spectators will get to watch the magnificent cricket," he said.

The matches would give cricket lovers a chance to have the best fun and new talent will also emerge, he said and added the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 7 was sending a message to the world that Pakistan is a peaceful country and its people love sportsespecially cricket.

The best arrangements would be ensured for matches to be played in Lahore, the CM concluded.

