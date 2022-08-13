Chief Minister felicitates Arshad for another gold medal

Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has felicitated Arshad Nadeem for winning another gold medal in javelin throw during the competitions being held in the Islamic Solidarity Games, Turkey

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has felicitated Arshad Nadeem for winning another gold medal in javelin throw during the competitions being held in the Islamic Solidarity Games, Turkey.

The CM, in his felicitation message, appreciated Arshad Nadeem for once again illuminating the name of the country and the nation by winning two gold medals and gave a gift on the 75th Independence Day.

The chief minister commended that Arshad is the pride of Pakistan and the whole nation takes pride in the continuous victories by him.

He expressed the hope that Arshad Nadeem will maintain the continuity of his victories in future as well.