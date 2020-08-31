UrduPoint.com
Chief Minister Felicitates Cabinet Committee For Foolproof Arrangements On Ashura

Mon 31st August 2020 | 07:44 PM

Chief Minister felicitates cabinet committee for foolproof arrangements on Ashura

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar felicitated the cabinet committee for law and order for the best security arrangements on Ashura

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar felicitated the cabinet committee for law and order for the best security arrangements on Ashura.

He expressed the satisfaction that departments concerned burnt the midnight oil to maintain a peaceful atmosphere by making the best security arrangements in the province.

The law and order situation remained under control and the best coordination was maintained bydepartments, he said and added peace committees, religious scholars and parliamentarians also playedtheir role for brotherhood and unity.

