Chief Minister Felicitates China On National Day

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 30th September 2020 | 08:26 PM

Chief Minister felicitates China on national day

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar felicitated the People's Republic of China on its national day, saying Pakistan-China friendship was exemplary in the world as China was the most trusted friend of Pakistan.

In his message, the CM said it was sanguine that China had stood firmly with Pakistan in every hour of trial. He said it was commendable that the Chinese nation had waged a successful struggle against corruption, unemployment and poverty under its great leadership.

The speedy development of the People's Republic of China was a role model for all, he added.

The CM said that Pakistan-China relations had been further strengthened through a multi-billion Dollar CPEC initiative and both the countries had a unanimous point of view on international issues, peace, and mutual respect.

During the tenure of the incumbent government, the Pakistan-Chinarelations had been further strengthened, he added.

