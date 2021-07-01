UrduPoint.com
Chief Minister Felicitates China Over 100 Years Of Communist Party Formation

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 01st July 2021 | 07:24 PM

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has felicitated the Chinese nation over the 100th anniversary of establishment of the Communist Party of China

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has felicitated the Chinese nation over the 100th anniversary of establishment of the Communist Party of China.

In a statement, the CM expressed good wishes, saying that the Communist Party of China had achieved historic successes. China reached new pinnacles of glory and development during this party's rule, he added.

The CM said China had emerged as a great global power due to the policies, determination and continuous hard work of the Communist Party. China had achieved new heights of development under the leadership of President Xi Jinping, the CM added.

Chinese President Xi Jinping's philosophy is based on high moral values and public interest, he further said and expressed the satisfaction that China had always stood like a solid rock with Pakistan in every hour of trial.

