Chief Minister felicitates Christian community on Easter

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has congratulated the Christian community on the eve of Easter.

Keeping in view the outbreak of COVID-19, following the preventive measures on the occasion of Easter is our national and moral obligation. The best way to get others involved in the joys of Easter is to adopt social distancing and preventive measures. "We cannot only protect ourselves but others as well by observing social distancing," the CM said according to a handout issued here on Saturday.

The CM said that holding online communal services/religious ceremonies from the churches on the occasion of Easter was a commendable initiative and the Punjab government appreciates the step.

Usman Buzdar said that he was thankful to the Christian community for their support. He added that the role of the Christian community had always been commendable in the creation of Pakistan and now formation of a 'New Pakistan'. The Christian community has made a tremendous contribution to progress and development of Pakistan. "Regardless of colour, race, religion, caste and faith, Pakistan is our motherland," Usman Buzdar added.

He said that our security is interlinked with the stability of Pakistan. Easter is a day for spending time with the destitute and deserving people and sharing their joys. "Today, we have to share the joys of Easter by helping families affected by the coronavirus epidemic, especially the daily-wagers," he added.