Chief Minister Felicitates Hindus On Diwali

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 03rd November 2021 | 07:02 PM

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar felicitating the Hindu community of Pakistan on Diwali, said the government fully shares their joys on this happy occasion which symbolizes the victory of good over evil

In a statement issued here on Wednesday, the chief minister said the state was responsible for protecting the rights of her minorities. "Sharing others' happiness promotes the passions of brotherhood and tolerance in society, he stated.

Respect for minority communities and ensuring better treatment was a message of the religion of Islam; he maintained and repeated that religious minorities enjoy equal rights in Pakistan.

"The government has also ensured the provision of equal educational opportunities for them",he added.

