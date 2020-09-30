UrduPoint.com
Chief Minister Felicitates Malik Amjad Ali Noon

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 30th September 2020 | 08:15 PM

Chief Minister felicitates Malik Amjad Ali Noon

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Wednesday congratulated Malik Amjad Ali Noon on assuming the office of chairman Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC).

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Wednesday congratulated Malik Amjad Ali Noon on assuming the office of chairman Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC).

While extending good wishes to him, the Chief minister maintained that ensuring cleanliness in Lahore city was a gigantic task and the government would provide all-out support in this regard.

He said, "It is hoped that your experience will be useful in maintaining the cleanliness of city and you should develop an effective team to achieve targets." "I am sanguine that you will ensure cleanliness arrangements by arranging thebest service delivery according to the public expectations",the CM added.

More Stories From Pakistan

