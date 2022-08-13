Chief Minister felicitates nation on 75th Independence Day

Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi felicitated the nation over the 75th Independence Day of Pakistan and stated that Pakistan came into existence owing to the sacrifices laid by the lacs of martyrs

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi felicitated the nation over the 75th Independence Day of Pakistan and stated that Pakistan came into existence owing to the sacrifices laid by the lacs of martyrs.

In his message on the 75th Independence Day of Pakistan, he saluted the matchless sacrifices of the heroes of Pakistan movement. "This day provides us an opportunity to pay homage to all the brave sons who laid down their lives for getting a separate homeland," he said adding that the untiring hardwork of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and the culmination of the dream of Allama Iqbal made possible creation of Pakistan.

We also express our complete solidarity with the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK), he added.

He said there was a need to promote mutual cooperation and goodwill in the society to safeguard the blessings of independence. "Today we solemnly reiterate our pledge that we will remain steadfast and will accept every challenge by adhering to the golden principles of Unity, Faith and Discipline being imparted to us by Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah."He prayed to Allah Almighty to grant success to sincere efforts to build the beloved country according to the ideology of the founding father Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

He said the Independence Day gives a message to forget our personal differences and unite together for the progress and prosperity of the homeland. Let's pledge to make Pakistan greater and stronger than ever in the comity of nations, the CM concluded.