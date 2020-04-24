Chief Minister felicitates nation on advent of Ramazan

Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has felicitated the nation on the advent of the holy month of Ramazan and said that it was a month of blessings which has brought a message of love and unity for all

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2020 ) :Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has felicitated the nation on the advent of the holy month of Ramazan and said that it was a month of blessings which has brought a message of love and unity for all.

In the wake of coronavirus pandemic, everyone should work for the sake of the country and the time required that to maintain social distancing as well, he said.

The CM said that people should give priority to performing prayers at their homes during Ramazan to overcome the spread of coronavirus. The citizens should also pray to Allah Almighty in Ramazan for early eradication of coronavirus from the country, the CM concluded.