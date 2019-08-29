Chief Minister felicitates nation on successful test of Ghaznavi missile

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar felicitated the nation and the armed forces of Pakistan over the successful test of Ghaznavi missile

In his message on Thursday, he said that it showed the professional capabilities of Pakistani scientists as another milestone had been achieved.

"This will further strengthen the defence capabilities of the nation while the armed forces are fully capable to give a befitting reply to the enemy," he added.