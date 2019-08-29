UrduPoint.com
Chief Minister Felicitates Nation On Successful Test Of Ghaznavi Missile

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 29th August 2019 | 07:09 PM

Chief Minister felicitates nation on successful test of Ghaznavi missile

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar felicitated the nation and the armed forces of Pakistan over the successful test of Ghaznavi missile

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2019 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar felicitated the nation and the armed forces of Pakistan over the successful test of Ghaznavi missile.

In his message on Thursday, he said that it showed the professional capabilities of Pakistani scientists as another milestone had been achieved.

"This will further strengthen the defence capabilities of the nation while the armed forces are fully capable to give a befitting reply to the enemy," he added.

More Stories From Pakistan

