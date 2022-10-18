Chief Minister felicitates new Photojournalist association body

Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi on Tuesday congratulated the newly elected body of the photojournalist association

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2022 ) :Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi on Tuesday congratulated the newly elected body of the photojournalist association.

In his message, the CM extended felicitations to president Muhammad Iqbal Chaudhry, general secretary Umer Sharif, vice president Jameel Sheikh, finance secretary Muhammad Ramzan and information secretary Rana Irfan on their success.

He also congratulated the executive body members including Asif Raza Jutt, Mustafa Lashari, Abid Nawaz, Sohail Niaz, Zahid Chaudhry, Sajjad Malik, and Zaheer Abbas and hoped that they would come up to the expectations of their colleagues.

It was expected that they would make this body a more effective platform while working toresolve the problems of photojournalists, he added.