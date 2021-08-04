Chief Minister felicitates newly elected AJK PM

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has extended congratulations to newly elected AJK Prime Minister Abdul Qayyum Niazi

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has extended congratulations to newly elected AJK Prime Minister Abdul Qayyum Niazi.

In a statement, he expressed the hope that the PTI-led government will vigorously work for the betterment of the people.

He said it was expected that Abdul Qayyum Niazi will come up to the expectations of the people and will work in accordance with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan and AJK will move towards development and prosperity.

No anti-Pakistan narrative will work and this doing negative politics have been badly defeated in the AJK elections.