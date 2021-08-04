UrduPoint.com

Chief Minister Felicitates Newly Elected AJK PM

Umer Jamshaid 20 seconds ago Wed 04th August 2021 | 08:51 PM

Chief Minister felicitates newly elected AJK PM

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has extended congratulations to newly elected AJK Prime Minister Abdul Qayyum Niazi

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has extended congratulations to newly elected AJK Prime Minister Abdul Qayyum Niazi.

In a statement, he expressed the hope that the PTI-led government will vigorously work for the betterment of the people.

He said it was expected that Abdul Qayyum Niazi will come up to the expectations of the people and will work in accordance with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan and AJK will move towards development and prosperity.

No anti-Pakistan narrative will work and this doing negative politics have been badly defeated in the AJK elections.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Prime Minister Chief Minister Punjab Azad Jammu And Kashmir Government Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

RAK Crown Prince issues resolution to restructure ..

RAK Crown Prince issues resolution to restructure Board of Directors of Al Rams ..

7 minutes ago
 Meeting reviews arrangements for Muharram ul Haram ..

Meeting reviews arrangements for Muharram ul Haram

20 seconds ago
 Appeal Court Finds Ban of Navalny's Anti-Corruptio ..

Appeal Court Finds Ban of Navalny's Anti-Corruption Foundation in Russia Legal

23 seconds ago
 Iran Sees No Evidence of Its Involvement in Mercer ..

Iran Sees No Evidence of Its Involvement in Mercer Street Attack - Embassy to UK

24 seconds ago
 12 dead, 968 injured in 928 road accidents in Punj ..

12 dead, 968 injured in 928 road accidents in Punjab

28 seconds ago
 Govt takes steps to overcome 4th coronavirus wave ..

Govt takes steps to overcome 4th coronavirus wave : Chief Minister

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.