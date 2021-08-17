Chief Minister felicitates newly elected AJK president

(@FahadShabbir)

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has felicitated newly elected Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Barrister Sultan Mehmood and expressed good wishes for him

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the CM said Barrister Sultan Mahmood was a veteran politician who would utilise his energies for development and welfare of the people of Azad Jammu & Kashmir.

The success of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in AJK elections had proved that the people wanted continuation of welfare-oriented policies and the foundation of a new Pakistan would also be laid in the AJK after Gilgit-Baltistan, concluded the CM.