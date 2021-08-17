UrduPoint.com

Chief Minister Felicitates Newly Elected AJK President

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Tue 17th August 2021 | 06:58 PM

Chief Minister felicitates newly elected AJK president

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has felicitated newly elected Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Barrister Sultan Mehmood and expressed good wishes for him

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has felicitated newly elected Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Barrister Sultan Mehmood and expressed good wishes for him.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the CM said Barrister Sultan Mahmood was a veteran politician who would utilise his energies for development and welfare of the people of Azad Jammu & Kashmir.

The success of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in AJK elections had proved that the people wanted continuation of welfare-oriented policies and the foundation of a new Pakistan would also be laid in the AJK after Gilgit-Baltistan, concluded the CM.

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Chief Minister Punjab Jammu Azad Jammu And Kashmir Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Chief Minister gives away cheques to Tokyo Olympic ..

Chief Minister gives away cheques to Tokyo Olympic high performers

3 minutes ago
 Elaborate security arrangements finalized for Ashu ..

Elaborate security arrangements finalized for Ashura processions

3 minutes ago
 Heirs of 16 coalminers to get compensation

Heirs of 16 coalminers to get compensation

3 minutes ago
 Russia's Lavrov Convinced Attempts to Undermine No ..

Russia's Lavrov Convinced Attempts to Undermine Nord Stream 2 Will Continue

6 minutes ago
 Culture department prepares event calendar

Culture department prepares event calendar

6 minutes ago
 US retail sales drop in July as car purchases fall ..

US retail sales drop in July as car purchases fall

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.