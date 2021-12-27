Chief Minister felicitates newly elected office-bearers of KPC

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Monday congratulated the president of the democrats panel Fazil Jamili and other newly elected office-bearers on their 13th consecutive victory in Karachi Press Club (KPC) elections.

He hoped that the newly elected KPC body would continue their struggle for the welfare of the journalists while maintaining the traditions of the past and would also use all their energies to solve the problems of the journalist community.