UrduPoint.com

Chief Minister Felicitates On Baloch Culture Day

Muhammad Irfan Published March 02, 2022 | 06:41 PM

Chief Minister felicitates on Baloch Culture Day

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar while felicitating on Baloch Culture Day, has said the centuries-old culture and societal traditions of Balochistan contain norms of peace and hospitality

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar while felicitating on Baloch Culture Day, has said the centuries-old culture and societal traditions of Balochistan contain norms of peace and hospitality.

In his message issued on Wednesday, the chief minister said the day was being celebrated in Punjab too and:" I extend heartiest felicitations to the Baloch people", he added. "The purpose of celebrating Baloch Culture Day is to spread a message of love, brotherhood and unity among the people," he said and added that promotion of inter-provincial harmony and intercultural harmony was the need of the hour.

"Nations thrive and grow that remember their cultural values," he stressed. "All communities in Pakistan are united in the bonds of unity and affection," he asserted.

The traditional Baloch culture enjoys a distinct identity as Balochistan has been the abode of civilizations. The government would also celebrate other culture days to promote national unity and cohesion, he concluded.

Related Topics

Pakistan Balochistan Chief Minister Punjab All Government Unity Foods Limited Usman Buzdar Love

Recent Stories

Loans to be provided to deserving households under ..

Loans to be provided to deserving households under Kamyab Pakistan Program: PM

4 minutes ago
 World Cup ban, Paralympics green light: Sport reac ..

World Cup ban, Paralympics green light: Sport reacts to Russia's invasion of Ukr ..

1 minute ago
 5-day training program concludes at Executive Trai ..

5-day training program concludes at Executive Training Centre Islamia University ..

1 minute ago
 Six years of spy Kulbhushan's arrest: India fails ..

Six years of spy Kulbhushan's arrest: India fails to avail Pakistan's legal reme ..

2 minutes ago
 Journalists' bodies move another plea against PECA ..

Journalists' bodies move another plea against PECA

5 minutes ago
 DC plants tree at Farid Park as part of spring pla ..

DC plants tree at Farid Park as part of spring plantation drive

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>