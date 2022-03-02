Chief Minister felicitates on Baloch Culture Day

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar while felicitating on Baloch Culture Day, has said the centuries-old culture and societal traditions of Balochistan contain norms of peace and hospitality

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar while felicitating on Baloch Culture Day, has said the centuries-old culture and societal traditions of Balochistan contain norms of peace and hospitality.

In his message issued on Wednesday, the chief minister said the day was being celebrated in Punjab too and:" I extend heartiest felicitations to the Baloch people", he added. "The purpose of celebrating Baloch Culture Day is to spread a message of love, brotherhood and unity among the people," he said and added that promotion of inter-provincial harmony and intercultural harmony was the need of the hour.

"Nations thrive and grow that remember their cultural values," he stressed. "All communities in Pakistan are united in the bonds of unity and affection," he asserted.

The traditional Baloch culture enjoys a distinct identity as Balochistan has been the abode of civilizations. The government would also celebrate other culture days to promote national unity and cohesion, he concluded.