Chief Minister Felicitates Pak Cricket Team For Winning 1st T20 Match
Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Wed 21st April 2021 | 08:48 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Wednesday felicitated Pakistani cricket team for winning first T20 match against Zimbabwe.
He said that Muhammad Rizwan exhibited outstanding performance and played an important role in the victory.
He further stated that players of national cricket team, by continuing the spate of success in Zimbabwe after South Africa, had exhibited their abilities.
He expressed hope that Pakistan cricket team will also get victory in second T20 match.