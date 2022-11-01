Chief Minister felicitates PBA newly-elected body

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi, congratulating the newly elected body of the Pakistan Broadcasters Association (PBA), hoped that it would use all its abilities for development of the media industry while playing a vigorous role in solving their problems.

In a statement issued here on Tuesday, he felicitated Shakeel Masood Hussain on being elected as chairman of the PBA, Senior Vice Chairman Mir Ibrahim Rahman, Vice Chairman Ahmad Zuberi, Secretary General Mian Amir Mehmood, Joint Secretary Muhammad Athar Qazi and Finance Secretary Ghulam Nabi Murai.

He extended good wishes to the elected body and said that the PBA was the highest body in the electronic media industry.