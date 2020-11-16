UrduPoint.com
Chief Minister Felicitates PTI Candidates Over Their Victory In GB

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 16th November 2020 | 08:25 PM

Chief Minister felicitates PTI candidates over their victory in GB

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Monday congratulated the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidates over their victory in Gilgit-Baltistan election

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Monday congratulated the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidates over their victory in Gilgit-Baltistan election.

In a statement, the CM said the voters had reposed their unflinching trust over Prime Minister Imran Khan.

It also proved the PTI was the most popular party, he said. The people had stood with sincere leadership that transparently delivered to them, he added.

The CM maintained the voters had chosen the PTI because of its immaculate performance and it was also the success of the agenda of introducing change and building a new Pakistan.

It proved the success of the transparent governance and voters had shown their perfervid trust over the PTI leadership, he stated. The CM stressed that negative politics of the looters had been buried and the people had shown a mirror to those engaged in useless agitation. The collusion of the opposition, aimed at saving the looted money, had also been fully rejected by the people of Gilgit-Baltistan, the CM concluded.

