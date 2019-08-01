Chief Minister felicitates Sadiq Sanjrani on failure of no-confidence motion

(@imziishan)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2019 ) : Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Jam Kamal Khan on Thursday congratulated Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjarani over the failure of no-trust motion against him while he appreciated senate members to fail political instability by using votes as per their conscience.

He said today will always be remembered as the bright day of the country's political history, saying that people of province and Balochistan Awami party (BAP) thanked senators who have supported the Senate Chairman Sanjarani and stood with stability of democracy, said press release issued here.

Mir Jam Kamal Khan said Senate Chairman was elected first time from Balochistan and opposition's no-confidence motion against Sadiq Sanjarani was unreliable, saying that some senators of oppositions rejected it.

He said the opposition members also recognized the neutral attitude of Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani during session of Senate.

He said any conspiracy against democracy would be failed by democratic process and opposition should play its due role in strengthening of democracy.