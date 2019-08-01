UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chief Minister Felicitates Sadiq Sanjrani On Failure Of No-confidence Motion

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Thu 01st August 2019 | 11:53 PM

Chief Minister felicitates Sadiq Sanjrani on failure of no-confidence motion

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Jam Kamal Khan on Thursday congratulated Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjarani over the failure of no-trust motion against him while he appreciated senate members to fail political instability by using votes as per their conscience

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2019 ) :Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Jam Kamal Khan on Thursday congratulated Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjarani over the failure of no-trust motion against him while he appreciated senate members to fail political instability by using votes as per their conscience.

He said today will always be remembered as the bright day of the country's political history, saying that people of province and Balochistan Awami party (BAP) thanked senators who have supported the Senate Chairman Sanjarani and stood with stability of democracy, said press release issued here.

Mir Jam Kamal Khan said Senate Chairman was elected first time from Balochistan and opposition's no-confidence motion against Sadiq Sanjarani was unreliable, saying that some senators of oppositions rejected it.

He said the opposition members also recognized the neutral attitude of Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani during session of Senate.

He said any conspiracy against democracy would be failed by democratic process and opposition should play its due role in strengthening of democracy.

Related Topics

Senate Balochistan Chief Minister Democracy From Opposition Sadiq Sanjrani

Recent Stories

Ijaz Ahmed Shah felicitates Sadiq Sanjrani over fa ..

3 minutes ago

Failure of oppositions move Senate Chairman, a vic ..

3 minutes ago

Joint opposition to hold APC

3 minutes ago

Balochistan government to make legislation against ..

28 minutes ago

Failure of move for removing Senate Chairman humil ..

41 minutes ago

Failure of move against Senate Chairman rejects op ..

41 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.