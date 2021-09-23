UrduPoint.com

Chief Minister Felicitates Saudi Arabia On National Day

Sumaira FH 2 days ago Thu 23rd September 2021 | 08:36 PM

Chief Minister felicitates Saudi Arabia on national day

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has felicitated the people and the government of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) on the occasion of its national day

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has felicitated the people and the government of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) on the occasion of its national day.

In a message issued here, the CM extended the heartiest congratulations to the Saudi King, Crown Prince and the Royal family, saying that Saudi Arabia witnessed a spate of developments and prosperity under its leadership.

The strong Pakistan-Saudi Arabia relations are an example to follow for the world, while the KSA was the locus of Muslims' reverence and spiritual attachment. The services of the Saudi Royal family for islam and Muslims cannot be overlooked, he stated and added that Pakistanis consider Saudi Arabia as their second home. It is satisfying that Saudi Arabia has always supported Pakistan on every occasion and the bilateral relations will continue to prosper, concluded the CM.

