Chief Minister felicitates Sikh community on Khalsa Janam Din Vaisakhi

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2020 ) :Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has extended felicitations to Sikh community on Khalsa Janam Din Vaisakhi.

In a statement issued here on Monday, he said that the festival of Vaisakhi was being celebrated with simplicity due to the coronavirus pandemic. This pandemic has, altogether, changed the whole world.

Therefore, the adoption of necessary precautionary measures is everybody's moral duty as saving the lives of the people is the priority of the government. It is the need of the hour that this festival should be celebrated while maintaining social distancing, he added.

He said that observance of social distancing by the Sikh community, on the festival of Vaisakhi, is praiseworthy and added that he is thankful for their cooperation. "We fully share the joys and happiness of the Sikh community on the festival of Vaisakhi," concluded the CM.