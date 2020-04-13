UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chief Minister Felicitates Sikh Community On Khalsa Janam Din Vaisakhi

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Mon 13th April 2020 | 11:25 PM

Chief Minister felicitates Sikh community on Khalsa Janam Din Vaisakhi

Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has extended felicitations to Sikh community on Khalsa Janam Din Vaisakhi

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2020 ) :Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has extended felicitations to Sikh community on Khalsa Janam Din Vaisakhi.

In a statement issued here on Monday, he said that the festival of Vaisakhi was being celebrated with simplicity due to the coronavirus pandemic. This pandemic has, altogether, changed the whole world.

Therefore, the adoption of necessary precautionary measures is everybody's moral duty as saving the lives of the people is the priority of the government. It is the need of the hour that this festival should be celebrated while maintaining social distancing, he added.

He said that observance of social distancing by the Sikh community, on the festival of Vaisakhi, is praiseworthy and added that he is thankful for their cooperation. "We fully share the joys and happiness of the Sikh community on the festival of Vaisakhi," concluded the CM.

Related Topics

World Chief Minister Punjab Moral Government Share Usman Buzdar Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE now reaping fruits of years-long education adv ..

54 seconds ago

US Supreme Court to hear Trump taxes case in May

1 minute ago

Vietnam Sends 150,000 Medical Masks to Russia to H ..

1 minute ago

Putin warns Russia to prepare for 'extraordinary' ..

2 minutes ago

Chelsea rejoice Vialli's cancer recovery

2 minutes ago

Trump says OPEC+ planning to cut production 20 mn ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.