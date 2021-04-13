Chief Minister felicitates Sikhs on their Baisakhi festival

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has felicitated the Sikh community on its traditional festival of Baisakhi

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has felicitated the Sikh community on its traditional festival of Baisakhi.

In a message, the CM said the festival would be celebrated with simplicity this year due to the corona pandemic situation, adding that observance of necessary precautions was a collective responsibility of all.

Unusual circumstances required unusual steps and it was need of the hour to celebrate the festival while observing social distancing, he said.

The government equally shared the joys and happiness of the Sikh community on the festival of Baisakhi, added the CM.