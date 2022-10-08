Chief Minister felicitates the faithful on Eid Miladun-Nabi

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has felicitated the faithful on the auspicious occasion of 'Eid Miladun-Nabi' and said that Allah Almighty made Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad Peace Be Upon Him (PBUH) 'Rehmatul-Lil-Alameen' (a blessing for the whole universe).

In his message on the eve of Eid Miladun-Nabi, the chief minister said that Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad PBUH presented an exemplary social and economic system in a short span of time, which is a beacon for the whole world. The Holy Prophet PBUH presented a complete charter of human rights during his last sermon.

The Holy Prophet set a great tradition by pardoning the enemies when he conquered Makkah and granted rights to women as well as to minorities. The CM maintained that the life of the Holy Prophet PBUH is a complete code of life for all human beings.

The CM underscored that today the world is facing unrest, indecency and moral and social downfall, adding that the cause of all such evils was going away from the teachings of the Holy Prophet PBUH. Undoubtedly, the world could become the centre of peace and harmony by adopting the noble deeds and teachings of the Holy Prophet PBUH.

The CM stated that the practical requirement of expressing true love with the Holy Prophet PBUH demanded fully adhering to his (Holy Prophet) Seerat (character) and sayings. "We have to reiterate our pledge on this blessed day that we will make our utmost effort to lead our lives according to the teachings and sayings of the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad PBUH," the CM said.