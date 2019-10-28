Chief Minister felicitates Turkey on its national day

Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar has extended felicitations to the president and the people of Turkey on their national day

In a message, the chief minister said that a strong relationship of mutual respect exists between the people of Pakistan and Turkey.

In fact, brotherly relations exist between the two countries and the hearts of the peoples also beat together.

He expressed satisfaction that Pakistan-Turkish friendship is getting stronger day by day as the people are tied with each other in strong relations of brotherhood, love and affection.

He said that Turkey had tremendously progressed under the leadership of Recep Tayyip Erdogan and it always sided with Pakistan.

Usman Buzdar said that people and the government of Turkey have constantly supported Pakistani stance at the international level and we are thankful to Turkey for its support on the core issue of Kashmir.

Both the countries have immortal relations and we are proud of unprecedented Turkish development, he said.

It is sanguine that the people of Pakistan and Turkey always stood with each other, concluded the chief minister.