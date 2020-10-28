UrduPoint.com
Chief Minister Felicitates Turkey On National Day

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 28th October 2020 | 06:46 PM

Chief Minister felicitates Turkey on national day

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has extended felicitation to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on the national day of the Republic of Turkey

In his message, the CM stated that Pakistan and Turkey were intertwined in the historic relations of brotherhood and the hearts of the people beat in unanimity.

The brotherly relations had been further strengthened in the tenure of Prime Minister Imran Khan, he added.

Turkey had made tremendous development under the leadership of Recep Tayyip Erdogan and it was sanguine that Turkey had always stood with Pakistan like a solid rock.

It had also supported the stance of Pakistan at international fora, including the core issue of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir.

The bilateral relations between the two countries would continue to flourish, concluded the CM.

