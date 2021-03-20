Chief Minister for consistent efforts for children suffering from Down syndrome

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

In order to make the children, who are suffering from Down syndrome, a useful member of society, consistent efforts are required

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2021 ) :In order to make the children, who are suffering from Down syndrome, a useful member of society, consistent efforts are required.

This was stated by Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar in his message on the 'World Down Syndrome Awareness Day'.

He said that children suffering from Down syndrome deserve special attention from society.

There was a dire need to run an awareness campaign about this syndrome.

He said that they were our children and it was our joint responsibility to secure the future of these children.

"It is very important to have an integrated system of their look after and effective treatment," he said.

They can be made useful citizens of society by providing them with proper education and training. The purpose to celebrate this day was to create awareness among the people about the economic and social rights of such children.