UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chief Minister For Effective Measures To Tackle Possible Flood

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Thu 06th August 2020 | 11:01 PM

Chief Minister for effective measures to tackle possible flood

Punjab Chief Minister, Sardar Usman Buzdar has directed Punjab Secretary Irrigation to take necessary steps according to the approved plan in order to deal effectively with situation arising from possible floods during current monsoon season

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister, Sardar Usman Buzdar has directed Punjab Secretary Irrigation to take necessary steps according to the approved plan in order to deal effectively with situation arising from possible floods during current monsoon season.

He said the Irrigation department should chalk out its strategies in an organized manner and implement flood-related SOPs,stated official spokesperson.

"We need to prevent life loss as well as financial losses", he added. Chief Minister also directed to ensure availability of human resource and necessary machinery.

He stated that any negligence in the arrangements will not be tolerated.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Punjab From Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

UAE stocks gain AED8.2 bn in market cap Thursday

36 minutes ago

CBUAE includes UAE Dirham as the first settlement ..

1 hour ago

ADNIC reports AED189.7 million in H1 net profit

1 hour ago

Ferozsons Laboratories Limited and HospitALL partn ..

2 hours ago

COVID-19 infection rates among UAE citizens increa ..

3 hours ago

Hamdan Al Mazrouei’s family donates AED1 million ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.