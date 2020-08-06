Chief Minister for effective measures to tackle possible flood

(@FahadShabbir)

Punjab Chief Minister, Sardar Usman Buzdar has directed Punjab Secretary Irrigation to take necessary steps according to the approved plan in order to deal effectively with situation arising from possible floods during current monsoon season

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister, Sardar Usman Buzdar has directed Punjab Secretary Irrigation to take necessary steps according to the approved plan in order to deal effectively with situation arising from possible floods during current monsoon season.

He said the Irrigation department should chalk out its strategies in an organized manner and implement flood-related SOPs,stated official spokesperson.

"We need to prevent life loss as well as financial losses", he added. Chief Minister also directed to ensure availability of human resource and necessary machinery.

He stated that any negligence in the arrangements will not be tolerated.