Chief Minister for enhancing coronavirus diagnostics tests to 10000

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has announced that the province will soon achieve the capacity of conducting 10,000 coronavirus diagnostic tests daily.

He said that the establishment of eight new labs in different districts was near to completion.

While presiding over a meeting of assembly members from Rawalpindi at Commissioner's Office in Rawalpindi, the CM said that field hospitals had been set up in Lahore, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Sargodha and other districts with a total capacity of 4500 beds, which could also be increased to up to 10,000 beds, said a hand out issued here.

More than 43,000 coronavirus tests had been conducted in the province so far, he said.

The lockdown strategy had yielded positive results and the construction industry was being restarted under specific SOPs. The construction of roads, hospitals and schools will be resumed in the first phase with some stipulations while the resumption of different industries will be reviewed on a case-to-case basis, he added.

He made it clear that Commissioner will be empowered to ease or severe the lockdown conditions and a procedure was also being designed to provide necessary relief to the citizens in the holy month of Ramadan.

The purpose of easing the lockdown conditions was to facilitate the general public, he maintained.

Meanwhile, he stated that PPEs and other materials were being arranged daily while financial aid under Insaf Imdad Programme will be provided purely on merit.

CM said that anti-dengue campaign was being launched adding that wheat procurement target will also be achieved. He told that out of 2945 patients in the province, 508 had been healed and the arrangement was being made to inoculate the plasma of recovered patients in severe patients. CM also directed the Administration to devise a strategy to overcome the menace of professional beggary.

The assembly members congratulated the CM over the praise of Punjab government by the apex court and maintained that this had proved the performance of Usman Buzdar.

Provincial Ministers Dr Yasmeen Rashid, Raja Rashid Hafeez, parliamentarians and others attended the meeting.