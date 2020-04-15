UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chief Minister For Enhancing Coronavirus Diagnostics Tests To 10000

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Wed 15th April 2020 | 09:16 PM

Chief Minister for enhancing coronavirus diagnostics tests to 10000

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has announced that the province will soon achieve the capacity of conducting 10,000 coronavirus diagnostic tests daily

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has announced that the province will soon achieve the capacity of conducting 10,000 coronavirus diagnostic tests daily.

He said that the establishment of eight new labs in different districts was near to completion.

While presiding over a meeting of assembly members from Rawalpindi at Commissioner's Office in Rawalpindi, the CM said that field hospitals had been set up in Lahore, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Sargodha and other districts with a total capacity of 4500 beds, which could also be increased to up to 10,000 beds, said a hand out issued here.

More than 43,000 coronavirus tests had been conducted in the province so far, he said.

The lockdown strategy had yielded positive results and the construction industry was being restarted under specific SOPs. The construction of roads, hospitals and schools will be resumed in the first phase with some stipulations while the resumption of different industries will be reviewed on a case-to-case basis, he added.

He made it clear that Commissioner will be empowered to ease or severe the lockdown conditions and a procedure was also being designed to provide necessary relief to the citizens in the holy month of Ramadan.

The purpose of easing the lockdown conditions was to facilitate the general public, he maintained.

Meanwhile, he stated that PPEs and other materials were being arranged daily while financial aid under Insaf Imdad Programme will be provided purely on merit.

CM said that anti-dengue campaign was being launched adding that wheat procurement target will also be achieved. He told that out of 2945 patients in the province, 508 had been healed and the arrangement was being made to inoculate the plasma of recovered patients in severe patients. CM also directed the Administration to devise a strategy to overcome the menace of professional beggary.

The assembly members congratulated the CM over the praise of Punjab government by the apex court and maintained that this had proved the performance of Usman Buzdar.

Provincial Ministers Dr Yasmeen Rashid, Raja Rashid Hafeez, parliamentarians and others attended the meeting.

Related Topics

Assembly Lahore Chief Minister Government Of Punjab Punjab Rashid Sargodha Rawalpindi Gujranwala From Wheat Industry Merit Packaging Limited Court Ramadan Usman Buzdar Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Over one million people to benefit from ERC’s Ra ..

51 minutes ago

NAFFCO contributes AED1 million to Community Solid ..

1 hour ago

Dubai Economy warns merchants against price hikes

1 hour ago

Local transmission emerging as dominant factor in ..

47 seconds ago

US industrial output falls 5.4% in March as virus ..

48 seconds ago

Edhi Foundation donates Rs10 m in PM's COVID-19 Re ..

50 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.