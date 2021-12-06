The monocle has been put on the statue of Quaid-e-Azam under the supervision of Vehari DC Khizr Afzaal Chaudhry as per the direction of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2021 ) :The monocle has been put on the statue of Quaid-e-Azam under the supervision of Vehari DC Khizr Afzaal Chaudhry as per the direction of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar.

According to a handout issued here on Monday, CM had directed the relevant authorities for ensuring the protection of the statue.

An FIR had also been registered.

It is pertinent to mention here that CM has taken strict notice of the incident regarding stealing of glasses from the statue of father of the nation Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.