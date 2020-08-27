Chief Minister for immediate release of funds to rain- hit areas of Balochistan

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2020 ) :Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal on Thursday asked the government departments and administration to remain vigilant directing them to speed up the relief, rescue and rehabilitation process in the rain hit areas of the province.

"Funds should immediately be released to calamity-hit areas, district administration and concerned department should ensure that affectees are being rescued and provided with immediate relief," he said during an emergency meeting held at CM Secretariat here.

Chief Secretary Balochistan Fazeel Asghar, Secretaries of several departments including Irrigation, Agriculture, Communication and Works, Director General Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), GM NHA, QESCO were present on the occasion while Commissioner Mekran, Zhob, Sib and Nasirabad Division joined them through a video link.

Chief Minister Balochistan addressing the meeting directed the secretary Irrigation to keep monitoring the dams and open spill ways of dams including Hub in case of overflowing.

He also issued directives for shifting of the rain hit people to the safer places.

CM also asked the secretaries Irrigation, Agriculture and Communication and Works for transporting the heavy machinery to the affected regions so that rescue and relief operation smoothly be carried out.

Earlier, CM was briefed about the situation in the aftermath of rain, relief activities and steps taken for the rehabilitation of the damaged infrastructure.

Secretary Irrigation told that dams are being monitored as spillways of Sabakzai dam has been opened while the spillway of the Hub Dam would be opened tomorrow (Friday).

Secretary Communication and Works informed the meeting that efforts are afoot to restore the damaged road links as several team have reached the affected sites and rehabilitation and repair work is in full swing.

DG PDMA on the occasion said that PDMA is in contact with the district administration and consignment carrying tents, edibles and other necessary items are being dispatched.

GM NHA apprised that work on N-8 on Kandani area has been completed as the damaged road has been restored for all kind of traffic.

QESCO official while giving details of their efforts said that declaring high alert in 14 divisions of QESCO, leave of the employees have been canceled. The condition in the affected region is quite satisfactory, he noted.

CM Jam Kamal on the occasion issued directives for immediate release of funds to the Commissioners of calamity-stricken divisions asking them to transfer the funds to Deputy Commissioners of their respective division as received.

