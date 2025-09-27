Chief Minister For Implanting Artificial Leg To 'Camel Chandni'
Muhammad Irfan Published September 27, 2025 | 04:40 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2025) The Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Saturday received a medical report of injured camel 'Chandni'.
The report was submitted by the Secretary of Livestock Kazim Jatoi.
According to the report, the operation of the injured camel 'Chandni' had been completed successfully.
Chandni's jaw bone had been fixed and the right leg had been amputated.
Livestock expert doctors completed the three-hour long operation without bleeding. Surgery was performed by Dr. Javed Khoso, Dr.
Zulfiqar Otho and Dr. Ali Gopang.
The report further states that Camel Chandni is now out of danger and conscious as well as Chandni would be able to take food in two days and will be able to eat completely in three to five weeks.
The medical team's focus was now on restoring and monitoring the camel's health.
The Chief Minister had directed to continue the best treatment of the camel. He further directed that the help of experts should be sought to implant an artificial leg after the camel's wound was healed.
