Chief Minister for implementation of Covid-19 SOPs

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar on Monday directed the line departments to ensure strict compliance of anti-corona SOPs as there was no room for any negligence in this regard

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2021 ) :Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar on Monday directed the line departments to ensure strict compliance of anti-corona SOPs as there was no room for any negligence in this regard.

In a statement issued here, the chief minister said that timely steps had been taken by the government for the protection of the life of people, adding that observance of precautions was an effective way to deal with the virus.

The PTI government was standing with the people at this difficult moment while the citizens should remain confinedto their homes to remain safe from this illness, he maintained.