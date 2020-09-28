UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chief Minister For Improving Cleanliness Situation Of Cities

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 28th September 2020 | 09:29 PM

Chief Minister for improving cleanliness situation of cities

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar directed the local bodies institutions to improve cleanliness situation in the province as provision of neat and clean atmosphere to citizens was a priority agenda of the government

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar directed the local bodies institutions to improve cleanliness situation in the province as provision of neat and clean atmosphere to citizens was a priority agenda of the government.

Chairing a meeting at his office about local bodies on Monday, the CM made it clear that he wanted to see every city and town neat and clean, adding that any negligence would not be tolerated in this regard.

Resources would be provided for improving the cleanliness situation and the local government department should show no negligence in resolving public problems, he added.

The local bodies system would devolve the fruits of development to the doorsteps of people and a new era of development and prosperity would usher in, he added.

The sewage, sanitation, provision of drinking water, and other citizens' related problems would be resolved, he assured.

The CM directed that complaints submitted through baldia online app should be redressed at every cost. It was satisfying that six different services were being provided through this app, he added.

Secretary local government briefed the meeting about the matters relating to local bodies.

Provincial Ministers Abdul Aleem Khan, Raja Basharat, Hashim Jawan Bakht, Mian Mahmood ur Rasheed, Murad Raas, Yasir Humayun,Dr. Yasmin Rashid, Chief Secretary, Chairman P&D, Secretary GoodGovernance Committee and others attended the meeting.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Punjab Water Abdul Aleem Khan Baldia Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Yasmin Rashid Usman Buzdar Raja Basharat

Recent Stories

UAE taking proactive steps to reduce food waste: M ..

15 minutes ago

Emirates expands network further with restart of f ..

30 minutes ago

Lampard says Chelsea need time to gel

1 minute ago

US stocks gain ahead of economic data deluge

1 minute ago

Crime review meeting held

1 minute ago

PIC, UNESCO launches Online Appeal Management Info ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.