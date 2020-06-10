UrduPoint.com
Chief Minister For 'innovative Steps' To Enhance Resources ; Chairs Resource Mobilization Committee Meeting

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Wednesday chaired a meeting of the resource mobilization committee at his office here to review different proposals for enhancing the provincial resources.

The Chief Minister constituted a committee under Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan to submit a comprehensive plan for enhancing the provincial resources.

Addressing the participants, Chief Minister Usman Buzdar said the province was going through unusual circumstances due to coronavirus pandemic and the government would not burden the poor segments of the society. He added that protection of interest of the underprivileged was a pivotal point of government policies.

CM said that welfare of the deprived strata would be taken care of in the upcoming budget.

The CM directed taking 'innovative steps' for increasing provincial resources, and steps should be proposed while keeping in view the difficulties and needs of common man.

He asked the line departments to devise a comprehensive strategy for achieving their targets and every effort should be made to provide relief to the masses.

"Punjab is rich in resources and there is a need to strengthen the economy by utilizing these resources", he stressed.

However ,he said attention should be paid to take steps to expand financial base of the province, and added that revival of economic activities would help generate new employment opportunities.

Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan, Provincial Ministers Mian Mahmood-ul-Rasheed, Mian Aslam Iqbal, Mohsin Leghari, Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan, Hafiz Mumtaz Ahmed, Advisor Dr Salman Shah, Chief Secretary and secretaries of the concerned departments attended the meeting. Finance Minister Hashim Jawan Bakht participated through video link.

