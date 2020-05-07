Chief Minister for making coordinated efforts against thalassaemia

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that thalassaemia is a hereditary disease and children suffering from it deserve special attention.

In his message on World Thalassaemia Day, he said that there is a need to make coordinated efforts against this disease and the government is also taking different steps to provide quality healthcare facilities to the thalassaemia patients.

A comprehensive policy has been devised to eradicate this disease and this policy is being implemented efficiently. The purpose of celebrating this day is to raise societal awareness and everyone should reiterate the commitment to continue working for a thalassaemia-free Pakistan, the CM added.