UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chief Minister For Making Coordinated Efforts Against Thalassaemia

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 07th May 2020 | 11:57 PM

Chief Minister for making coordinated efforts against thalassaemia

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that thalassaemia is a hereditary disease and children suffering from it deserve special attention

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that thalassaemia is a hereditary disease and children suffering from it deserve special attention.

In his message on World Thalassaemia Day, he said that there is a need to make coordinated efforts against this disease and the government is also taking different steps to provide quality healthcare facilities to the thalassaemia patients.

A comprehensive policy has been devised to eradicate this disease and this policy is being implemented efficiently. The purpose of celebrating this day is to raise societal awareness and everyone should reiterate the commitment to continue working for a thalassaemia-free Pakistan, the CM added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Chief Minister World Punjab From Government Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Sharjah Centre for Learning Difficulties wins Khal ..

5 seconds ago

ADCB reports AED209 million in Q1 net profit

30 minutes ago

Hind bint Maktoum: UAE will emerge stronger, thank ..

45 minutes ago

Agthia elects Khalifa Sultan Al Suwaidi as new cha ..

2 hours ago

Russia’s coronavirus cases rise by 11,231 over p ..

3 hours ago

Emirates Airline Foundation uses 132 million Skywa ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.