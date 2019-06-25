Chief Minister for meaningful action against land-grabbers

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2019 ) : Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has ordered for expediting a campaign against land-grabbers throughout the province and the IG Police had been given a go-ahead for a meaningful action against them.

The regional police officers (RPOs) and district police officers (DPOs) should ensure elimination of land-grabbers in their respective districts as such elements would not be tolerated. He said that indiscriminate action should be taken against such criminals no matter how powerful they might be. Jail is the best place for such elements occupying properties and lands of other people and action should be initiated against them under a policy of zero-tolerance, the CM added.