Chief Minister For Necessary Measures In Wake Of Possible Floods

Umer Jamshaid 10 minutes ago Tue 06th July 2021 | 10:02 PM

Chief Minister for necessary measures in wake of possible floods

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has directed to take necessary measures in the wake of possible floods during the monsoon season

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has directed to take necessary measures in the wake of possible floods during the monsoon season.

He had issued directions to secretary irrigation to take steps according to the approved plan in this regard.

The precautionary measures and other arrangements should be finalized and the irrigation department should ensure implementation of SOPs for dealing with floods, he added.

Necessary resources should be made available and no leniency will be tolerated in this regard to avoid financial and human losses, the CM warned.

He directed that monitoring of water situation in rivers and authentic weather forecasting should be ensured.

A third-party audit of advanced arrangements will also be conducted and the line departments should remain fully vigilant and active to deal with any untoward situation, he stated.

The CM directed that districts' emergency plans should be made ready and the stock of anti-venom vaccines should be available in abundance.

Meanwhile, a plan should be available for early disposal of rainwater from low-lying areas of Lahore and people should be kept informed about the latest situation of rivers and weather, he added.

