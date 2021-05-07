Chief Minister for paying special attention to thalassemia patients

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said the children suffering from thalassemia disease deserve special attention of society

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said the children suffering from thalassemia disease deserve special attention of society.

In his message on the International Thalassemia Day, the CM said all the precautionary steps were needed to be applied regularly for remaining safe from the disease.

Meanwhile, the provision of quality healthcare facilities to thalassemia patients was a commitment of the Punjab government and different measures have been taken to provide the best treatment facilities to them, he added.

Along with it, it was also important to make concerted efforts to defeat this deadly disease. The purpose of celebrating the day was to raise public awareness and to reiterate the commitment to promote a healthy society, he added.