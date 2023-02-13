UrduPoint.com

Chief Minister For Provision Of Education, Health Facilities To Public: Balochistan Government's Spokesperson Farah Azeem Sha

Muhammad Irfan Published February 13, 2023 | 08:12 PM

Balochistan Government's spokesperson Farah Azeem Shah on Monday said that the current provincial government under the leadership of the Chief Minister of Balochistan Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo was trying to uphold the principles of education, health, and merit

She said that positive measures were being taken to ensure the provision of employment to the educated youth saying that the decision to make recruitments to all posts above grade 5 through the Public Service Commission would be based on merit.

Educated youth and public circles have appreciated the decision of Chief Minister Balochistan and praised his good actions, she said.

Farah Azeem Shah said that a health card was also being issued in the province, which would help in solving health problems and every family would be able to avail the facility of free treatment up to Rs one million.

The Chief Minister wanted to ensure the supremacy of merit along with the provision of education and health facilities in the province of Balochistan so that no one was deprived of their rights, she said.

She said that people's confidence in the government has increased due to the good measures taken in the wider interest of the people saying that practical measures were being taken to make Balochistan prosperous.

