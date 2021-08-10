UrduPoint.com

Chief Minister For Quality Education And Sports Facilities To Youth: Sardar Noor

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2021 ) :Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) Kalat Division Organizer and Sardar Noor Ahmed Bangalzai on Tuesday said the provincial government under the leadership of Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan was utilizing all available resources to provide education and sports opportunities to the youth.

He expressed these views while talking to a delegation of Mastung Pilot School teachers led by Balochistan Awami Party Central Secretary Information Chaudhry Shabbir.

The delegation of teachers informed Sardar Noor Ahmed Bangulzai about some problems of the school. Sardar Noor Ahmed Bangulzai assured the delegation to solve their problems for betterment of education.

He said young people are our future whose talents could be enhanced which would utilize in well manner to move the country forward.

BAP Divisional Organizer Sadar Noor Ahmed Bangulzai said due to the special interest of Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan, sports complexes are being constructed in every district to provide sports facilities to the youth which could give better sports opportunities to the youth.

He said he would talk to the Chief Minister for the construction of a hockey ground in the Pilot school and could try to provide all possible facilities to the players.

He said that the provision of education and sports facilities to the youth is top priority of the government and in this regard, provincial regime was taking steps to improve talent of local players by provision maximum facilities.

