Chief Minister For Running Anti-dengue Campaign

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 09th June 2021 | 06:59 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has directed to run an anti-dengue campaign across the province and the administration and health department should take necessary steps in this regard.

In a statement issue here on Wednesday, the CM directed the Commissioners and DCs to personally monitor the drive to ensure strict compliance on anti-dengue strategy. The officials concerned should ensure their availability in the field, he said and added that he would personally monitor anti-dengue measures.

The CM made it clear that 'all is good' mantra would not work and every anti-dengue activity would befully inspected. The activities will be monitored daily as there was no room for any negligence in thisregard, he added.

