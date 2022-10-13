UrduPoint.com

Chief Minister For Sindh Identification Of Ongoing Schemes Damaged By Rains, Flood

Umer Jamshaid Published October 13, 2022 | 10:29 PM

Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah directed Planning and Development Board to review the development portfolio of every department and identify the ongoing schemes damaged by the floods and heavy rains

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2022 ) :Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah directed Planning and Development Board to review the development portfolio of every department and identify the ongoing schemes damaged by the floods and heavy rains.

While presiding over a meeting of Planning and Development Board here on Thursday the CM stressed on the need of repairing the existing damaged infrastructure, including roads, buildings, bridges, and irrigation system.

Murad Ali Shah instructed the board to invite the status of the schemes, including physical damages in percentage, cost impact, along with variation in the cost and scope of the scheme and recommendation of the concerned department for release of funds if the work could be continued or allocated or released funds on the damaged schemes to be suspended or frozen till the revision.

Chairman P&D Board Hassan Naqvi informed the meeting that in the ADP 2022-23 Rs.79.119 billion were allocated for new schemes and Rs.253.146 for the ongoing schemes.

It was pointed out that the chief minister had frozen all released funds, except for Karachi-based schemes and allocated funds for human resource payments.

The CM reiterated that no release would be made for new schemes.

The chairman P&D assured to collect all the required details and their submission to the chair within the next few days.

