Chief Minister for strict monitoring of corona SOPs

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has directed the monitoring teams to conduct checking of markets and other places across the province to ensure strict compliance of corona standard operating procedures (SOPs).

In a statement on Monday, the CM said that legal action be initiated in case of any violation.

He ordered for constituting special monitoring teams during the Eid holidays as protection of the lives of people was important and every step would be taken in that regard.

The CM regretted that corona cases were increasing due to non-observance of the SOPs and the number of patients was also rising in hospitals due to negligence. The fourth corona wave had started and the citizens should follow instructions to overcome it.

In the wake of an increase in corona cases, smart lockdowns and other restrictions could be intensified, added the CM.