UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chief Minister For Strict Monitoring Of Corona SOPs

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 19th July 2021 | 07:39 PM

Chief Minister for strict monitoring of corona SOPs

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has directed the monitoring teams to conduct checking of markets and other places across the province to ensure strict compliance of corona standard operating procedures (SOPs).

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has directed the monitoring teams to conduct checking of markets and other places across the province to ensure strict compliance of corona standard operating procedures (SOPs).

In a statement on Monday, the CM said that legal action be initiated in case of any violation.

He ordered for constituting special monitoring teams during the Eid holidays as protection of the lives of people was important and every step would be taken in that regard.

The CM regretted that corona cases were increasing due to non-observance of the SOPs and the number of patients was also rising in hospitals due to negligence. The fourth corona wave had started and the citizens should follow instructions to overcome it.

In the wake of an increase in corona cases, smart lockdowns and other restrictions could be intensified, added the CM.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Punjab Holidays Market Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Former Sindh CM and Governor Mumtaz Ali Bhutto bur ..

2 minutes ago

Saudis wanting to travel need two Covid jabs: mini ..

2 minutes ago

KP CM directs progress on tourism sector roads wit ..

2 minutes ago

33 dead, 59 injured in bus-trailer collision in D ..

2 minutes ago

‘Rasmi Al Khalidiyah’ wins UAE President’s C ..

41 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Saudi Crown Prince discuss bila ..

56 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.